Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $118.02 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

