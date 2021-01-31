Veles Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,738.85 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Veles has a total market capitalization of $53,738.85 and approximately $21,274.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,724.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.70 or 0.03974702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.00389688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.01203503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00530323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00405673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00256945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,866 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

