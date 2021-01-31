Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,486 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for about 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,727,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,975,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in DaVita by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 41,259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 407,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 394,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 915,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,094. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

