Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 349.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,211 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 89,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,371. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47.

