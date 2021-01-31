Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $1,359,584. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.34. 525,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,014. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

