Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 99,110 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 158,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.12. 1,598,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,499. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

