Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. 9,502,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,412,055. The stock has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

