Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 60,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.76. 2,785,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.