Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 606.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. 378,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,805. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

