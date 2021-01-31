Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.20 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.52. 5,001,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

