Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 717 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. 10,836,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

