Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 622.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 212,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,260. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.78.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.