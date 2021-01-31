Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,536 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.69. 5,969,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.