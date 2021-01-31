Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 64,286 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,286 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,495. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.127 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.