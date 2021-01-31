Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.03 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Venus has a total market capitalization of $88.03 million and $8.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $10.76 or 0.00031979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,617.77 or 0.99889315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002458 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,179,179 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.