Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,494 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 281.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 51.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

