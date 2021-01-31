Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Cap of $257.34 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $257.34 million and approximately $39.21 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.28 or 0.00387091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,426,487,566 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

