VeriCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $341,031.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $341,031.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.75 or 1.00035053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031513 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,400,557 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

