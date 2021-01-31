Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,047,000 after buying an additional 236,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

