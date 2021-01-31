Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92,071 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.50 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

