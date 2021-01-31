Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 63.6% This Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $46.80 million and approximately $135,229.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $21.77 or 0.00066168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

