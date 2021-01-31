Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.92 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $48.92 million and approximately $77,838.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $22.76 or 0.00067817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.33 or 0.00894962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.73 or 0.04475016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00029929 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

