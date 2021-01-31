Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

