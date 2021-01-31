Veros (VRS) Hits Market Cap of $8.67 Million

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Veros has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $130,067.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.06 or 0.00021507 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veros has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veros

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

