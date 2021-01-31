Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $16.00 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $16.00 million and $815,105.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,913.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.22 or 0.03980777 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00389506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.03 or 0.01212360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00531117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00410192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.91 or 0.00257973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,524,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.