VerusCoin Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $17.63 million and approximately $45,969.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00132286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00268585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00037941 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,500,305 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

