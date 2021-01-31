VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.35 million and $28,344.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00266910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066578 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,491,965 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.