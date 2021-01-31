VIBE Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. VIBE has a market cap of $7.95 million and $1.95 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00916087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.27 or 0.04448815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00031369 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020445 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

