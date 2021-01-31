VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,879 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 2.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned approximately 3.72% of VICI Properties worth $508,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

