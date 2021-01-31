VideoCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.86 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $6.86 million and approximately $11,742.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 261.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,405.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.