VIDT Datalink Market Cap Hits $26.63 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $26.63 million and $1.72 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.43 or 0.00899393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,434.87 or 0.04413011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00030292 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

