VIDY (VIDY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $384,451.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $384,451.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.