VIDY (VIDY) Market Capitalization Tops $9.03 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $412,146.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.57 or 0.00881208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.52 or 0.04327764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00030089 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

