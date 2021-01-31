Vidya Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Vidya token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a market capitalization of $891,605.66 and $342,493.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00048714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00272060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00040590 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

