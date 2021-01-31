Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

