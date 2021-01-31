VINchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $166,032.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. VINchain has a market cap of $1.99 million and $166,032.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

