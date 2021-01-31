Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000274 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 249.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

Vipstar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

