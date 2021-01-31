Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:QEBR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,437. Virtual Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.