Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.42. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

