Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.42. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.