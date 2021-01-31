Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 7.0% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,198.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3,179.70. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

