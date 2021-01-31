VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

