VITE Trading Up 99.8% Over Last Week (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 123.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. VITE has a market capitalization of $22.81 million and $28.69 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 99.8% against the US dollar.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00090727 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,007,062,772 coins and its circulating supply is 474,491,661 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

