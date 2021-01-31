Vodi X Hits Market Cap of $386,797.94 (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Vodi X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Vodi X has a total market cap of $386,797.94 and $863.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00907589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.66 or 0.04466438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020810 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Vodi X Coin Profile

VDX is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vodi X’s official website is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Vodi X Coin Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

