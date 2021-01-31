VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Short Interest Update

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 598,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. VOXX International has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $446.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VOXX International by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in VOXX International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VOXX International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

