Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period.

IDE stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

