W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $62.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

