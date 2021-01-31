W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Update

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,100 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CL King upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:GRA opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,913,000 after purchasing an additional 546,910 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

