Wagerr Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $16,134.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014943 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,790,662 coins and its circulating supply is 195,411,048 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.