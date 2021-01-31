Waletoken (WTN) One Day Volume Tops $2,033.00

Waletoken (CURRENCY:WTN) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. Waletoken has a total market cap of $80,647.50 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of Waletoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waletoken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waletoken has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waletoken alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00133112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00274426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067521 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00038297 BTC.

Waletoken Profile

Waletoken’s total supply is 19,918,713,667 tokens. Waletoken’s official Twitter account is @waletokenpro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waletoken is waletoken.com

Buying and Selling Waletoken

Waletoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waletoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waletoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waletoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waletoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waletoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.